Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Iran's position in the negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal has not been changed, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an Instagram post about his telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi.

In the post, he noted that Iran and other negotiating parties have made a lot of efforts to reach an agreement over the past few months and that he told al-Busaidi that "Iran has always adhered to the process of dialogue and exchange of messages to lift sanctions, and the only obstacle to an agreement is the lack of realism and necessary determination on the part of America."

Iran has repeatedly shown "sufficient determination and goodwill" necessary to achieve a good, strong and stable agreement, and "there has been no change in Iran's positions," he added.

The talks between the US and Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a snag in recent weeks.

Iran recently announced it had submitted its comments to the US response to the European Union’s draft for reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

While Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at the time that Iran’s response was prepared based on a constructive approach, a senior Biden administration official told Politico, “We are studying Iran’s response, but the bottom line is that it is not at all encouraging.”

A senior European official directly involved in nuclear talks with Iran later told Axios’ Barak Ravid that Iran’s latest response to the EU’s proposal is unreasonable and indicates that the Iranians are not interested in closing a deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the prospects for a nuclear deal with Iran in the near term are unlikely.

"I can't give you a timeline except to say, again, that Iran seems either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement," he said.