"Egypt and Jordan turned war against Israel into a difficult peace, that their leadership is still keeping alive, for the benefit of all."

Samuels continued, "In a preparatory meeting for the 2001 Durban UN Conference Against Racism, we were explaining how 'Holocaust denial' was a form of 'antisemitism.' From behind me, I felt a whisper in my ear, 'Shimon, if you give us Palestine, we will give you the Holocaust.' It was an official of the so-called Al-Haq lawyers, who, recently, Israel placed on its terrorist list."

"A Dutch friend took a photo of the instant, capturing my horrified face.

"Fast-forward to the revival of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, that covers research, development, trade, and addresses the issue of BDS in the new atmosphere of the Abraham Accords. These have placed the progress of Israeli-Arab relations in the spotlight, particularly to counter Iranian threats to the region, leaving the Palestinians far behind.

"Apparently, Josep Borrell - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - has emerged in attempts to renew the JCPOA regarding Iran's nuclear program. Borrell has, seemingly, now taken on the Palestinian question.

"The Palestinian agenda is likewise supported by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, who are attempting to press the claim of 'apartheid' into the EU-Israel meeting. These so-called NGOs seem to fear that peace in the Middle East would mean a loss of attention and revenue for themselves.

"The improvement of EU-Israel relations through the Association Council will be beneficial for the wider Euro-Mediterranean area, fostering cooperation in the fields of technology, health, energy, environment, economy and others.

"As for the Palestinian leadership, once again they 'never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity!'"