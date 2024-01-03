The Simon Wiesenthal Center today (Wednesday) addressed a letter to Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock calling on the International Criminal Police Organization to put the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization on its wanted list following the massacre of October 7.

The letter reads: "On behalf of the 400,000 members of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre worldwide, we call on Interpol to put the leadership and operatives of Hamas on the "Red Notice" list of wanted terrorists. Nearly three months ago, on Saturday 7 October, Hamas perpetrated the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust: bombing, raping, torturing, maiming, killing, and kidnapping thousands."

"Most of the instigators, leaders, financiers, and operators of this mass murder are known internationally," the letter noted. "Not being identified as wanted criminals, gives them the delusion to be immune from justice. This creates a ripple effect, instigating lone-wolf terror and antisemitism worldwide.

"The criminal behavior of Hamas extends even to abusing its own civilians as human shields, and misappropriating hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and UN facilities as tactical bases.

"We are aware that, to date, on the Interpol “Red Notice” list there is but one “Palestinian” national, wanted for “attempted arson,” the Wiesenthal Center stated.

The Center demanded that "Interpol must put Hamas terrorists and leadership on the “Red Notice” wanted list, beginning with Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Khaled Mashaal, Ghazi Hamad, Mahmoud al-Zahar and Mohamed Deif."

Noting that Interpol did not begin supporting the prosecution of Nazi war criminals until the 1980s, it asked, "Will we have to wait another 40 years to prosecute today’s Nazis?"

"The members of this criminal terrorist enterprise must be arrested, prosecuted, and judged for inciting, glorifying, and inflicting massive and premeditated murder, rape, arson, torture, kidnapping, desecration of corpses, and so on, against babies, children teenagers, women, men, elderly, the handicapped, Israeli citizens and foreign nationals," the letter stated. "We urge Interpol to promptly add the names mentioned above to be judged by a criminal court for this specific and other similar offenses."

The Wiesenthal Center's letter concludes: "By putting these criminals on a "Wanted" list, Interpol could make history."