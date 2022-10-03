Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah, the two factions which comprise the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, may have decided to preserve the unity between them - but disagreements still abound, Behadrey Haredim reported.

In an interview with Merkaz Ha'inyanim, MK Moshe Gafni, who heads Degel Hatorah, said that after the agreement for a joint run had been signed, the relationship between himself and Yitzhak Goldknopf, head of Agudat Yisrael and of the joint UTJ list, was "very good."

"From the moment when it was decided that we were running together, and when it was already decided that we were running together, we met immediately and now everything is fine," he said.

At the same time, he criticized Goldknopf's demand to hold the Finance Ministry in the next government.

"Rabbi Goldknopf does not yet have experience on the issue of politics," Gafni explained. "He was not involved in this until today. He was involved in other important things."

"It's completely clear that [from] the moment we run together, we will need to hold discussions together after there are results from the elections, [regarding] what we demand in a coalition agreement."