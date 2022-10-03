Israel Police on Sunday arrested three youth ages 11-15 on suspicion of robbing other youth at knifepoint, Israel Hayom reported.

The incident took place in the southern city of Be'er Sheva, at Hasofrim Park.

According to the report, the victims were aged 15-17.

Police officers from the Be'er Sheva police station located the three suspects and detained them for questioning, other than the 11-year-old, who was transferred to his parents' custody due to his young age.

Meanwhile, Israel Police has sent the details of the incident to the Be'er Sheva Welfare Department.