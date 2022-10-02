A taxi driver, a resident of Samaria, was lightly wounded in the back in a shooting attack which penetrated his vehicle's back window Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred between Beit Furik and Elon Moreh. A bullet also penetrated the windshield of a bus at the same location.

Political writer for Galei Tzahal, Shachar Glick, posted a PA video documenting the shooting.

The shooting victim received treatment at the Samaria Medical Center.

Members of the security department of the Samaria Regional Council were rushed to the scene. The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, directed the emergency teams of the Social Services Division to provide assistance where needed.

Dagan attacked the government which, despite the clear increase in terrorism and its severity, does not order a large-scale operation to degrade the terrorist infrastructure in the Palestinian Authority: "Another serious incident that ended practically in a miracle, this government is abandoning its residents to a wave of terrorism, which the Palestinian Authority is fueling.

"This government refuses to recognize the reality, refuses to launch Operation Protective Defensive Shield 2, refuses to collect the weapons, refuses to return the checkpoints, we see attack after attack, the writing is on the wall and it is written in blood. There are shooting incidents and wounded here day after day, this could end in disaster. I call on the government to come to its senses, inform about Launching a broad operation to attack the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. Stop abandoning the residents of Samaria and the rest of Israel to this wave of terror."