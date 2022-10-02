One person was wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria Sunday evening, just hours after a shooting attack in Samaria Monday morning.

The incident occurred when terrorists opened fire on Israeli demonstrators who had gathered near the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) to demand the government take stronger action against terrorists in Samaria.

The shooting began just as the protest had ended and demonstrators were leaving the area.

The victim of Sunday evening’s attack, an IDF soldier, is listed in light condition.

“A report has been received of a terrorist shooting attack near Shechem in the Samaria Regional Division’s district,” and IDF spokesperson said.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan, who took part in the protest and was present at the time of the attack, urged fellow demonstrators to take cover.

Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli bus and taxi were shot in Samaria, near the town of Elon Moreh.

The driver of the taxi was lightly wounded in the shooting.