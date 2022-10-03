The unseasonably hot weather will give way to cooler temperatures, just in time for Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), when over half of Israel's population fasts.

Monday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains, the Israel Meteorological Services said.

Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with an additional slight drop in temperatures. Towards evening, there may be local rainfall in the southern Negev.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear, with average temperatures for the season.