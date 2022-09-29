Meeting with FEMA officials on Thursday, President Joe Biden praised the federal disaster response for directly delivering aid to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. The numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing earlier reports about what may be substantial loss of life,” Biden said.

He added he had spoken to state officials who were worried about the devastation caused by the storm but applauded the job being done by federal agencies to save their cities, towns and infrastructure.

“In the face of serious danger, search and rescue got underway before dawn this morning for people stranded who are in desperate shape," Biden said.

He noted that the Coast Guard deployed 16 rescue helicopters, six fixed wing aircraft, and 18 rescue boats and crews.

“These are dangerous missions and I’m grateful for brave women and men, federal state and local government working as one team, risking their lives to save others,” Biden said. “We know many families are hurting today and our entire country hurts with them.”

Biden also spoke about the support his administration is giving to Puerto Rico, which was recently hard hit by Hurricane Fiona.

“While we’re seeing the devastating images in Florida, I want to be clear, to the people of Puerto Rico, I am committed to you and the recovery of the island. We’ll stand by you for however long it takes to get it done," he said.