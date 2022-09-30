At least 17 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, which pummeled the state on Wednesday and Thursday, a CNN tally of reports from local officials indicates.

However, that number is expected to increase.

The US Coast Guard conducted 68 rescue operations in Florida on Thursday, according to Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, Commander of the US Coast Guard’s 7th District.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said approximately 700 people have been rescued thus far from the destruction left behind by the storm.

US President Joe Biden told reporters the storm could be the “deadliest hurricane in Florida history”. That pronouncement is likely to prove incorrect, noted The Tampa Bay Times, given Florida’s deadliest hurricane killed at least 2,500 in 1928.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian is moving towards the coast of South Carolina and could hit the state around high tide on Friday.

In Charleston, a city that is especially vulnerable to coastal flooding, the high tide is at 11:41 a.m. ET. In Myrtle Beach, high tide is at 11:18 a.m. ET, according to CNN.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move onshore near or just after these high tide times, according to forecasts.