Hurricane Idelia makes its way to Florida's west coast as Hurricane Franklin app

Hurricane Idalia, a Category 4 hurricane, is now just hours from landfall on the coast of Florida.

Authorities have warned that residents should immediately move to their shelters or safe rooms. Unprecedented degrees of damage caused by the extreme 130 mp/h (210 km/h) winds and extreme storm surges are expected.

The NY Times quoted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as telling residents, “Don’t mess with this storm,” and warning them not to put themselves in jeopardy.

“It’s going to be a significant, significant impact.”

Christian Caban, a Leon County commissioner, said the storm would have “a lasting impact on surrounding communities.” He warned that the storm would cause down trees, blocked roads, power outages, flooding, and overall dangerous conditions.