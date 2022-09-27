An Israeli delegation led by Innovation Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata will take part in the launching of the high-level strategic dialogue on technology cooperation, tomorrow (Wednesday 28 September 2022), in Washington. This event will place Israel among a select few countries that the United States sees as a strategic partner in this field.

In the framework of the Jerusalem Declaration which was signed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Joe Biden during the latter's visit to Israel in July, it was decided to advance a dialogue on strategic technologies in order to bring US-Israel relations to new heights and create a partnership in critical and emerging technologies (such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing), and in fields that are of global concern such as pandemic preparedness, preparing for climate change, food security, and more.

This meeting will include an unprecedented Israeli delegation led by Innovation, Science & Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata. The delegation will include senior officials from various government bodies, including the National Security Council and the Ministries of Innovation, Science, & Technology, Foreign Affairs, Health, Defense, Energy, Environmental Protection, Agriculture, Finance, and Economy.

The goal of the meeting is to reach understandings and build mechanisms for concrete cooperation that will enable upgrading technological cooperation between the countries in the short term. This dialogue positions Israel alongside America’s leading strategic partners in technology.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, Deputy Secretary of HHS Andrea Palm, Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk, and senior officials from the White House OSTP (Office of Science & Technology Policy) will also participate in the event.