Dazl, the AI creation platform for building high-fidelity, production-ready applications, has announced it has emerged from stealth with $10 million in seed funding. The platform combines the power of AI with deeper tools for human creativity. The round was led by 40RTY Fund, with participation from Wix and Wix co-founder Nadav Abrahami. Assaf Sagy, TikTok’s former Global Head of Gaming, will join as CEO and Co-Founder, alongside 30 Wix employees who will take on key roles at the new company.

The first wave of generative app and website tools made it possible for almost anyone to create simple prototypes, and in doing so, unlocked an appetite among entrepreneurs, marketers, and designers to become product makers, autonomous from the need to hire development teams.

But that appetite came with frustration: the tools rarely deliver the desired visual and functional results in a predictable number of prompts, leaving teams stuck with half-finished outcomes instead of ready to ship.

This is where Dazl steps in. It gives product makers the precision and reliability needed to turn ideas into real software. Dazl’s proprietary technology bridges the gap between creative and expressive intent and the final working product, nurturing a true partnership between the maker and AI. The result is a single platform where outputs are consistent, production-ready, and creators can build with confidence.

Dazl is designed to deliver more accuracy in prompt interpretation, resulting in fewer rounds of trial and error while communicating with the AI. It also ensures that the AI doesn't lose context, which results in fewer mistakes and significantly decreases frustration.

“We’ve been seeking a founding team that not only understands the potential of AI but also has the experience to bring that vision to life,” said Roy Saar, General Partner at 40RTY Fund, who was also one of the first investors in Wix 18 years ago. “Having played a key role in building one of the most impactful platforms of the digital age, Nadav’s legacy with Wix is invaluable. Alongside Assaf, a seasoned leader in product innovation, this duo is poised to solve one of the most pressing issues in today’s product development through Dazl. At 40RTY, we’re thrilled to help them build a category-defining company.”

“When Wix was founded, website builders already existed. They gave you something basic and functional, not something you were proud to call your own. Wix changed that by enabling people to create sites with beauty, personality, and creativity. With Dazl, we see the same turning point in software development,” said Nadav Abrahami, Co-Founder of Wix and Dazl. “Generative AI can produce prototypes, but it doesn’t yet empower creators to build apps that reflect their vision. Our goal is to unlock that next level — so app creation can be just as expressive as web design became with Wix.”

“Every major shift in media has come when creators gained access to better tools — from mobile photo editing to short-form video to social creation,” said Assaf Sagy, CEO and Co-Founder of Dazl. “At TikTok, I saw firsthand how unlocking expressive creativity reshaped culture globally. With Dazl, we’re bringing that same leap to product making, giving creators the fidelity, creativity, and control to shape applications with AI.”