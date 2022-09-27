Is Russia trying to harm Jews in Uman?

According to the Ukrainian news agency Babel, Russian troops launched several Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 drones over Uman to attack Jews who are currently celebrating Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) in the city.

According to the report, the information on the attack came from sources in the Ukrainian special services.

According to Babel, over the past few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down more than ten Shahed-136 drones in the south of Ukraine. Some of these drones were launched from the territory of the occupied Crimea and directed to Uman. The Russians wanted to target Jewish religious sites with large crowds.

The special services noted that "planned acts of terrorism against Israeli citizens are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia. As you know, this is not the first example of cooperation between two terrorist countries. Not so long ago, a Ukrainian civilian plane was shot down in Iran, apparently by mistake. But the interests of the Kremlin can be seen behind this case".

Every year thousands of Hassidic Jews descend on the Ukrainian town, where the Hassidic master Rabbi Nachman of Breslev is buried, to celebrate the Jewish new year. Despite the ongoing war in the country, a large amount of Hasidim still made the pilgrimage.