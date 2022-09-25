Terrorists on Sunday evening threw improvised explosive devices at the Jalameh checkpoint, located north of Jenin.

There were no IDF personnel in the area at the time of the attack. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there were no injuries or damages.

The attack took place as IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi was celebrating the holiday of Rosh Hashanah with IDF soldiers at the nearby Jalameh post, Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) reported.

Overnight Saturday, IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade opened fire towards armed terrorists who were identified on a motorcycle and in a car in the Shechem (Nablus) area.

The soldiers ambushed the terrorists near the point from which terrorists fired on the community of Har Bracha in recent days. The force and paratroopers identified the motorcycle and vehicle of the armed terrorists, opened fire - and killed the motorcyclist.

The occupants of the vehicle fled back to Shechem, and it is believed two or three wounded terrorists were inside.

Meanwhile, IDF, Border Police, and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers arrested four wanted persons at several locations in Judea and Samaria.

