IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade opened fire overnight Saturday towards armed terrorists who were identified on a motorcycle and in a car in the Shechem (Nablus) area.

The soldiers ambushed the terrorists near the point from which terrorists fired on the community of Har Bracha in recent days. The force and paratroopers identified the motorcycle and vehicle of the armed terrorists, opened fire - and killed the motorcyclist.

The occupants of the vehicle fled back to Shechem, and it is believed two or three wounded terrorists were inside.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that "IDF soldiers who were operating tonight near the city of Shechem identified armed men traveling in a car and riding a motorcycle. The IDF soldiers fired at the armed men” and hit some of them.

On Saturday, IDF soldiers thwarted an attempted ramming attack near the town of Havat Gilad.

"During IDF and Israel Police routine activity adjacent to the city of Nablus, soldiers on a patrol spotted a vehicle attempting to run them over," an IDF statement said.

"The soldiers responded by shooting towards the vehicle. The assailant has been neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported."

A police officer suffered light injuries, reports said.