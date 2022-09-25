Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday condemned the United States over its alleged support for rioters who have been protesting the death of a young woman who was arrested by the morality police.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the US involvement in Iran's affairs and support to 'rioters' in implementing their destabilization project is in clear conflict with Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran regarding the necessity of a nuclear deal and establishing stability in the region," Amir-Abdollahian said, according to Reuters.

As of Saturday, at least 50 people had been killed since the start of the protests in Iran. Footage published on social media showed police officers using live fire on protesters. According to testimonies, over 3,000 people have been arrested.

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire."

Amini's death sparked a wave of online criticism, with users noting that the injuries seen in a photo of her in a hospital bed point towards cranial injury as the cause of death, rather than a cardiac event as Iranian authorities had claimed. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a probe in the case.

