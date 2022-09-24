Some of the confiscated weapons

IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Israel Police, and Border Police forces on Saturday thwarted a smuggling attempt of 34 handguns and weapon parts in the Jordan Valley area.

Following intelligence alerts, IDF observation soldiers spotted suspects attempting to smuggle handguns into Israeli territory in the Jordan Valley area.

IDF and Israel Police forces were then dispatched to the scene.

At the conclusion of the operation, two suspects were apprehended and 34 handguns, 36 bolt carrier groups, and 56 M-16 rifle parts were found in their possession.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.