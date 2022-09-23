The excitement at the traditional Tefilat Hannah event in Shiloh, with Rabbanit Yemima Mizrahi and singer Yuval Dayan, was greater than ever before, when for the first time this event was livestreamed to thousands of Jewish women in the US.

Hundreds of women attended the traditional Tefilat Hannah event at Ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin Regional Council. Highlights of this event were a performance by Yuval Dayan and an uplifting address by Rabbanit Yemima Mizrahi.

Over 500 women of all ages, from the Binyamin region and beyond, gathered Wednesday night to recite Tefilat Hannah, in an event that is a longstanding tradition at Ancient Shiloh before the High Holidays.

For the first time, this event was live-streamed via state-of-the-art , interactive technology, to thousands of women in Jewish communities in Florida's Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Bal Harbor. This broadcast enabled these women to genuinely feel a part of the event taking place thousands of miles away.

The gathering was preceded by a guided tour of Ancient Shiloh, including a special sound and light presentation. Participants then recited emotional, heartfelt prayers at the same site where Hannah had stood at the entrance to the Tabernacle and pleaded for a son.

The women then heard an uplifting talk from Rabbanit Yemima Mizrahi and enjoyed a rousing performance by singer Yuval Dayan.

The highlight of the evening was when the participants in the US and Israel prayed for one another, after having exchanged names for special prayers prior to the event.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Ganz addressed the participants, saying: “Shiloh will always be the place where Jews gather together from all parts of Israel, three times a year; the place where the prophet Samuel grew up; and from where he went out to unite the Jewish People.”

“On this special evening, which has been held for 11 years in a row, we have been privileged to again feel the power of the connection of the Jewish People, in the excitement of unity with women from communities in Florida. This is an evening of bringing hearts together and the power of prayer.”