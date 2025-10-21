קבלת פנים לאבינתן אור ערוץ 7, רועי עוז/TPS

Survivor of Hamas captivity Avinatan Or returned to his hometown of Shiloh in the Binyamin on Tuesday for the first time since being abducted two years ago, and received a warm and exciting welcome.

As he returned after being discharged from the hospital, hundreds of residents waited for him along the side of the road, at intersections and roundabouts, waving Israeli flags, singing, and dancing.

The event began with a festive convoy making its way toward the community, with residents dressed in blue and white standing at every intersection, waving signs and flags.

At the entrance to the community of Shiloh, a human chain was formed - made up of residents, students, and children - stretching from the entrance square named after Avinatan to the central synagogue.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Gantz said earlier: “Avinatan, how good it is that you’ve come home! I, together with all the residents of Binyamin, am deeply moved to welcome our Avinatan back home with warmth and love after two years during which we prayed for him without cease. I wish the dear Or family, who faced two extraordinarily challenging years with great courage, that from now on they know only joy and good news.”