A reporter for Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, several days ago stood on the Lebanon-Israel border, a few meters away from several Israeli soldiers and an Israeli tank that were on the Israeli side of the border.

The reporter, Ali Shoeib, said that the Israeli soldiers are on the "occupied" Shebaa Farms, which he said belong to Lebanon, and he explained that the "cowardly" Israeli soldiers do not dare come any closer to him because he is under the "protective umbrella" of Hezbollah.

Shoeib also said that what is preventing Israel from encroaching further into Lebanese territory are the missiles, capabilities, power, and determination of the Lebanese "resistance."

An Israeli soldier is seen in the report telling Shoeib to “back off” to which he responds by saying, “You back off”.

The report, which aired on Al-Manar on September 19, was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)

Several weeks ago, Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV aired a report about a tour that eight Lebanese cabinet members, including Minister of Energy Dr. Walid Fayad and Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Hector Hajjar, took of southern Lebanon.

During the tour, Dr. Fayad and Dr. Hajjar are seen throwing rocks across the Israeli border. Dr. Fayad and Dr. Hajjar are both affiliated with Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.

The report aired amid the ongoing US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon on the maritime borders between the countries.

In 2015, a Lebanese reporter from the same network which aired the report above, Al-Jadeed TV, filmed herself throwing a stone towards the Israeli border.

The reporter, Nancy Saba, said at the time that the Israeli army "had the audacity to fire tear gas at our Lebanese army" and then proceeded to pick up a stone and throw it at the Israeli border.



