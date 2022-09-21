Last Saturday, a sinkhole suddenly appeared on Route 20, the expressway through Tel Aviv. From a document published for the first time in Israel Hayom, it appears that a vehicle carrying a young woman from Tel Aviv miraculously bounded to safety at the last second. The vehicle is still disabled and the driver is in pain as a result of the blow to her back.

תיעוד: הבולען נפער, הרכב נמלט ברגע האחרון באדיבות "ישראל היום"

"Right at the beginning of the ascent to the Hashalom, I was focused on driving. It's impossible to explain it, but there was one crazy boom when I fell into the pit and the other when I was able to continue," the young woman said.

According to her, "I almost crashed into a wall on the right so I broke the steering wheel to the left. Luckily the road was empty, I put on four lights, I didn't understand what was happening. I stopped and got out of the car. I thought maybe another car had hit me and when I saw the sinkhole I thought, ‘Oh my God, I was supposed to die.’ The drivers shouted at me to get off the road."

"I have back pain and the car is a total loss, but at least I miraculously got out of it. I haven't driven a car since and it will take me a while to get back to it. I think it's better to fly and not drive on the roads," she concluded.

During the night, traffic was blocked between the Hashalom and the Halacha Interchanges in order to carry out the work necessary for stabilizing the ground in the area. However, the exit to Hashalom Road The Ayalon Highways Company is still waiting for final inspections of the road to be completed.

To verify the stability of the soil, the Ayalon Highways Company performed seismographic tests of the soil mapped by the Geophysical Institute of Israel.