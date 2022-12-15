Heavy shelling of Kherson by Russian forces for the second straight day has left the Ukrainian port city without power as temperatures plummet to below freezing.

Ukrainian officials said that two people have been killed in the attack on central Kherson, which was retaken by Ukraine in November, BBC News reported.

The shelling has been focused on key infrastructure, leaving most of the city without power, the regional governor announced.

Shelling targeting key infrastructure was also been reported in Kharkiv on Thursday.

As the war drags on, Russian has been targeting power infrastructure in key Ukrainian cities as early gains it had made are reversed by Ukrainian forces.

Artillery shells are reported to have hit about 300 feet from Kherson’s main administrative building, officials said. On Wednesday, shelling of the building caused major damage. During the attack, a medical station was hit, causing the death of a 32-year old paramedic and a 70-year old man.

UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk slammed Russia for causing “extreme hardship” to Ukrainian civilians by targeting power facilities. He warned that such measures could "lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement.”