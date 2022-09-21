MK Moshe Gafni, who heads the United Torah Judaism's (UTJ) Degel Hatorah faction, on Wednesday morning slammed the leaders of the current government, calling them "nutcases."

"They want to eliminate any spark of Judaism," Gafni said at the UTJ's elections headquarters. "Transportation Minister] Merav Michaeli (Labor) is acting like a wild person when it comes to public transportation on Shabbat (the Sabbath). The country's laws don't interest her, she sees only her campaign."

Later, Gafni mentioned Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, saying that he has no intention of joining with them after the elections.

"Lapid goes to eat at a restaurant of insects, and Liberman tries to hurt us in every way he can. Is there anyone who still thinks we can work with these nutcases?" he asked.

"We are the lighthouse which since the founding of the State has been leading the wars and battles for the sake of a Jewish country. We do not need people accompanying us. We walk as one man with one heart, Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael, to increase the power of United Torah Judaism, and with G-d's help, we will succeed."