Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist attack in Holon as 84-year-old Shulamit Rachel Ovadia, a resident of Holon who lived near the scene of the attack.

Ovadia is survived by her husband and three children.

Earlier Wednesday morning, police announced that they had found the body of the terrorist responsible for Tuesday’s attack.

The terrorist, 28-year-old Musa Sarsur, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Qalqilya, was found dead at a construction site on Bar Kochva Street in Tel Aviv.

Police say Sarsur committed suicide after he realized he was being pursued by Israeli security forces, hanging himself at the construction site.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sarsur entered Israel legally Tuesday morning with a valid work permit.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sarsur murdered Ovadia outside of the construction site where Sarsur worked. He then fled the scene.

A manhunt was launched for Sarsur Tuesday night, only to be called off Wednesday morning, after police received a report that a man heading to synagogue for morning prayers in Tel Aviv had spotted Sarsur’s remains.

Overnight, IDF forces working with Border Police officers and Shin Bet agents arrested 11 suspects in Judea and Samaria, including relatives of Sarsur.