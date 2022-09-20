Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday evening gave a statement at the scene in Holon where an 84-year-old elderly woman was murdered and said that the murder is believed to be a terrorist attack.

"This appears to be a serious terrorist attack and the suspect's identity is known to us. At this stage, there are forces that are scanning the area and we are sending additional forces to the more distant circles as well, with the goal of getting hold of that suspect as quickly as possible," Shabtai said.

At the same time, the police published the identity of the terrorist, 28-year-old Musa Sarsur from Qalqilya, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Terrorist who murdered elderly woman in Holon No credit

The elderly woman was found unconscious on Hashmonaim Street in Holon, near a construction site, earlier on Tuesday. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced her dead.

A police investigation revealed that the elderly woman lives in one of the buildings located a few meters from the place where she was attacked, and that she was on her way home at the time of the murder. The assailant emerged from behind her and began attacking her, then immediately fled.

Scene of murder in Holon Photo: Magen David Adom spokesperson

After the police inspected the scene of the incident, it was decided to involve the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) because the findings matched those of a terrorist attack. The Shin Bet investigators who were involved in the investigation were able to locate several cameras, footage from which confirmed the testimonies of neighbors who said they saw a minority fleeing the scene.

The police detained several illegal aliens in the area and asked the contractors at the construction sites if there was a worker missing in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Earlier, the elderly woman's son-in-law told Channel 13 News, "We have no idea what happened, we are shocked. She was probably in the wrong place at the wrong time."