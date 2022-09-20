Terrorism suspected in brutal killing of 84-year-old woman

An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious on the street in Holon today. Medical teams which rushed to the scene determined her death, Channel 12 News reported.

Police arrived at the scene and have begun an investigation into the woman's death.

Footage from the scene shows a man dressed in dark clothes approach the woman from behind and attack her with a heavy object.

Authorities suspect the murder may have been nationalistically motivated, and the Shabak has become involved in the investigation. A Palestinian Arab worker who was at a construction site near the scene of the crime will be questioned by the police.

Police, both uniformed and undercover, are continuing to search the surrounding area. In addition, senior officials from the Tel Aviv District Police have arrived at the scene.