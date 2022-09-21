David Friedman, Miriam Adelson headline United Hatzalah gala

On Monday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, more than 800 people gathered together in support of Israel’s premier fully volunteer emergency medical service (EMS) organization. The event was headlined by Keynote Speaker David Friedman, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, and Dr. Miriam Adelson, both of whom have been big supporters of the organization.

Among those gathered at the event were close to 300 young professionals under the age of 35. The gathered crowd attended the third annual gala held in the city by Friends of United Hatzalah in support of the work done by the organization’s network of 6,200 emergency medical volunteers in Israel. Throughout the night supporters made donations to the organization that totaled $12 million which will go to purchase new vehicles and medical equipment, as well as train additional volunteers, all in support of the lifesaving efforts of the organization that provides all of its services to the people of Israel, without regard to race, religion, or nationality, completely free of charge.

Liraz Charhi, the star of the hit TV series Teheran, emceed the event and gave a performance that wowed the crowd. Other guests during the course of the event included Jay Leno and Rick Caruso and former U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland. Volunteers from the organization spoke to the crowd about the organization’s ongoing activities inside Ukraine to provide medical care and humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, in addition to the daily activities of the volunteers in Israel.

The event was chaired by supporter Sunny M. Sassoon, who was honored together with Ruthi and Elliot Kahn, and Shannon and Jacob Zackary, by the President and Founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, as well as the organization’s Chairman, Mark Gerson, for their ongoing support of the organization’s activities. The event was made possible by the dedicated work of Friends of United Hatzalah’s West Coast Regional and Executive Directors Rabbi Brad Yellin and Carolyn Kangavari. Monday’s event marked the third time that such a gala has been hosted in Los Angeles by Friends of United Hatzalah, and the first time since Covid began.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer spoke about the overwhelming sense of dedication and commitment that he felt from the community which permeated the evening. “The continuing support that we have seen here from people in Los Angeles and the southern California community is incredible. Two and a half years ago, our Gala here was the last major event before Covid-19 broke out."

"So much has changed, but one thing that hasn’t changed is how truly dedicated people here are to support the mission of saving lives both here and in Israel. I want to thank everyone who came out and showed their support by becoming partners with us in our lifesaving mission. Many of the people here helped us save nearly 3,000 Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine and fly them to Israel just a few months ago. Now they have come again to support our ongoing missions In Israel and Ukraine, and that is something that really shows how much of a partner this community is in saving lives. I am simply in awe of you all. Thank you.”