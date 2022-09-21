King Abdullah II of Jordan called for a “two-state solution” to solve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict during his meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

“At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, King Abdullah called for respecting the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites,” said the statement quoted in the Jordanian official news agency, Petra.

“His Majesty highlighted the need to create a political horizon for achieving just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, to enhance regional security and stability,” it added.

“The King reiterated the importance of granting the Palestinians their just and legitimate rights, and including them in regional economic development,” the statement continued.

The meeting covered bilateral issues related to transport, trade, water, and energy, it said.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the second between Lapid and the King of Jordan since Lapid took office. They previously met in July at the King’s palace in Amman.

King Abdullah II has long advocated for a Palestinian state.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but its parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty. This decision, however, can only be made by the King.

In an interview with CNN in July of 2021, King Abdullah II said he was encouraged by meetings he had with then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"I came out of those meetings feeling very encouraged. We’ve seen in the last couple of weeks not only a better understanding between Israel and Jordan but voices coming out from both Israel and Palestine that we need to move forward and reset that relationship," the King said.

"We must bring about the restoration of contacts between Israel and the Palestinians, even though the conditions are not optimal for the implementation of a two-state solution," he added.