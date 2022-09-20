A German newspaper has uncovered new information about Germany's disrespectful attitude towards the murder of 11 Israeli Olympians at the 1972 Olympic games in Munich.

According to the report by Suddeusche Zeitung, one of the terrorists that were involved in the massacre was let out of jail and lived in Berlin for several years while he continued to work in the Palestine Liberation Organization offices, all within the knowledge of the German police and investigative services.

Jamal Al-Jaishi, together with two other terrorists who were not killed in the German's failed rescue attempt, was freed approximately one month after the incident. We German support, he continued to live in Germany under an alias, while still working for the terror organization.

According to the report, Germany preferred to turn a blind eye and allow the terrorist to continue working in the country to not incite terror against itself, as occurred when a Lufthansa plane was hijacked causing the Germans to free the terrorists that participated in the murder of the Olympians.