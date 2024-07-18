Adidas has launched a remake of the sneakers used by athletes during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich during which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered. The company has chosen of all people vehemently anti-Israel supermodel Bella Hadid to be the face of the new line of shoewear.

Hadid, the daughter of Jordanian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, has a history of spreading anti-Israel and antisemitic hate to her many followers on social media.

In the past, she has spread disinformation on social media claiming: “Israel was occupying Palestinian Land for 4000 years” and “Jesus was Palestinian.”

The activist group Stop Antisemitism condemned the move, stating: "Antisemite Bella Hadid was chosen by Adidas as the face for the 1972 Olympic shoe relaunch. The same Olympics in which Jews were butchered by Palestinian terrorists. If the shoe fits Adidas - how on par."

The statement referred to the company's slow response to antisemitic tirades by rapper Kanye West and statements by Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden who said after the incident that "I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person. It just came off that way.”