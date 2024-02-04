German police, Berlin (file)
German police, Berlin (file)Chen Leopold/Flash90

Lahav Shapira, the grandson of Amitzur Shapira, who was murdered in the Munich Olympics Massacre and was the coach of former Israeli track and field athlete Esther Roth-Shahamorov, was attacked on Friday in Berlin by a pro-Palestinian student and was hospitalized with fractures in his face.

The assailant, who recognized Shapira from his pro-Israel activities on campus, broke his nose, eye socket, and cheekbone.

The assailant fled the scene but was caught by local police.

Related articles:

Last month, an individual assaulted two people who were speaking Hebrew in Berlin's Neukölln district.

The man attacked a 27-year-old woman with a chair and punched her 24-year-old companion in the face. Police said the incident is being investigated by state security officials.