Lahav Shapira, the grandson of Amitzur Shapira, who was murdered in the Munich Olympics Massacre and was the coach of former Israeli track and field athlete Esther Roth-Shahamorov, was attacked on Friday in Berlin by a pro-Palestinian student and was hospitalized with fractures in his face.

The assailant, who recognized Shapira from his pro-Israel activities on campus, broke his nose, eye socket, and cheekbone.

The assailant fled the scene but was caught by local police.

Last month, an individual assaulted two people who were speaking Hebrew in Berlin's Neukölln district.

The man attacked a 27-year-old woman with a chair and punched her 24-year-old companion in the face. Police said the incident is being investigated by state security officials.