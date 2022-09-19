A Jewish citizen of the US was arrested in Lebanon last week after security forces discovered that he had recently been in Israel.

The man was detained for two days and was only released following the intervention of American officials.

According to reports, the man, in his 20s, recently studied at a large yeshiva in Jerusalem. He arrived in Lebanon via Cyprus and it seems that he wanted to travel and continue from Lebanon to the Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

Sources privy to the details said that after he landed in Lebanon and arrived at his hotel, the security forces arrested him because at check-in it turned out that he had made his reservation from Israel.

His passport had an Israeli stamp and this complicated his situation even more. The authorities in Lebanon arrested him on suspicion of being a spy or collaborator for Israel.

The affair was handled quietly in Lebanon, mainly due to the intervention of senior American officials, who worked for his release. He was not returned to Israel but flew from Beirut to the United Arab Emirates.