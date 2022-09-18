Dozens of religious Zionist rabbis from across the country have voiced their support for a letter sent by leading religious Zionist rabbis to the leaders of the religious public school system regarding the case of a girl in third grade who has been passing herself off as a boy for over two years at a religious school in Givat Shmuel.

"We agree with the opinion of 'Da'at Torah' and the clear voice of our great rabbis, the elders of the generation regarding the duty of a girl to behave like a girl and a boy to behave like a boy," the letter reads.

The letter was signed by dozens of rabbis, including municipal rabbis and Roshei Yeshivot.

The leading rabbis stated in their original letter last week: "The girl must be placed in a girls' class. We must be careful not to hurt her feelings and to be patient with her."

"Halachah [Jewish law] does not recognize artificial changes and forbids such behavior. Boys may not dress as girls, and girls may not dress as boys," the rabbis stress. "Therefore, this girl must join a girls' class. The role of a religious school is to teach the halachah and ensure that students act in accordance."

It is appropriate, the rabbis write, "to be careful not to wound this girl. One must help her with patience, to recognize the identity in which she was created. Imagination does not change reality and she should be helped to accept the wonders of Creation and the fact that G-d created her as a girl and with the privilege of growing up to be a woman and a mother.

"In the public atmosphere in which we find ourselves, it is necessary to emphasize the blessings we have: Fortunate are we, and how good it is that we follow the path of the Torah, which protects us from erroneous ideas and enlightens our eyes to recognize the straight path."