On Sunday, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kochavi, will leave for a first official visit to the Republic of Poland and the French Republic.



‏During his three-day visit to the Republic of Poland, the Chief of the General Staff will hold work-related meetings with senior officials of the Polish Armed Forces, as a guest of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General ( * * * * ) Rajmund Andrzejczak, who participated in the IDF International Operational Innovation Conference in Israel last week.



‏The Chief of the General Staff will also conduct a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp alongside a delegation of combat, brigade, and battalion commanders, who will conduct discussions on the topic of heroism in the Holocaust. The Chief of the General Staff will also hold professional meetings with Polish Armed Forces officers as part of the cooperation between the two militaries.



‏Following the visit to the Republic of Poland, Kochavi will visit the French Republic, as a guest of the Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard. LTG Kochavi will hold a meeting with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Armed Forces, as well as professional work-related meetings with French Armed Forces senior officials and the Chief of the Military Staff of the President of the Republic, Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland.

‏The visit is taking place as part of strengthening of military cooperation between the IDF and the Polish and French Armed Forces. During the visit, issues related to regional challenges will be discussed, including the threat of the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East, the weaponization of the Hezbollah terrorist army and the security challenges on the Lebanese border.‏Accompanying the Chief of the General Staff is his spouse, Mrs. Yael Kochavi. Also accompanying him are the Head of the International Cooperation Division, BG Effie Defrin; the Head of the Intelligence Research Division, BG Amit Saar; and the IDF Spokesperson, BG Ran Kochav, who will take part in the professional meetings.‏The IDF Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Herzi Halevi, will assume the position of the Chief of the General Staff during LTG Kochavi’s absence.