A Jewish man was brutally assaulted on the Berlin subway in the second antisemitic assault to occur this week, German media reported.

The victim, 33, took a train at Berlin’s Jungfernheide Station on Tuesday afternoon. A passenger approached him and hurled an antisemitic insult at him, according to reports. The assailant proceeded to grab the victim’s arm who pushed him away. Another passenger then appeared and both he and the assailant began repeatedly punching the victim in the head and upper torso.

A third passenger came to the aid of the victim, stopping the attack. The Jewish man got off the subway at Wedding Station. The two attackers reportedly stayed on the train.

The man suffered minor injuries in the assault, which is being investigated by police.

On Tuesday, the state rabbi of Potsdam, Germany was attacked in Berlin during which he was subjected to antisemitic abuse in front of his son, German media outlets reported.

Rabbi Ariel Kirzon, 43, had traveled to the Mariendorf district of Berlin with his 13-year old son for a doctor’s appointment. They were waiting on the sidewalk in front of a train station when the incident occurred. Rabbi Kirzon was speaking in Hebrew on the phone when the assailant approached him, bumped into his shoulder and then subjected him to antisemitic abuse, according to Berlin police.