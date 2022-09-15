A new poll by the 'Direct Polls' institute for Channel 14 News shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 34 seats and the Yesh Atid party would win 22 seats.

The National Union list would win 12 seats, while the Religious Zionism party would win 11 seats, Shas nine seats, and United Torah Judaism seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would win six seats, Labor, Meretz, and the Joint Arab List would win five each, and Ra'am would receive four seats.

The Jewish Home party led by Ayelet Shaked would fall short of the electoral threshold with 2.9% of the vote. This is higher than Shaked had polled before the agreement to run together with Jewish Home.

The poll shows the right-wing bloc under Binyamin Netanyahu receiving 61 seats, enough for a narrow majority to form the next government..

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the results of the survey and told Israel National News: "Another half of the mandate for the Jewish Home and there is a right-wing government."