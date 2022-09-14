Parents in the central city of Holon on Tuesday blocked the entrance to a Na'amat daycare which their children attend, following claims that Arab women are employed at the center.

Zohar Mordan, the mother of one of the children in the daycare, told Galei Israel Radio the parents' version of the conflict, saying that the center did not inform the parents of its decision to employ Arab assistants.

"There was no transparency there, no one updated us," she told the radio station. "We were shocked to find out that already a day earlier they had been with our children for an entire day, without anyone updating us."

According to her, the Arab assistants "do not know the language."

Mordan also rejected claims that the parents' opposition stems from racism.

"We are not against coexistence," she emphasized. "Last year, in this daycare itself, there was an amazing Arab daycare teacher who we loved. Every holiday we gave her gifts."

At the same time, she said, there are four assistants from an Arab area of Jerusalem.

"Our demands are first and foremost that the assistants know Hebrew, know the children's language, and afterwards that they undergo a check. I am not accusing them of being terrorists, but they need a check."

Following the parents' protest, Na'amat chair Hagit Pe'er said that the daycare would not open on Wednesday, while blaming the parents for "displays of racism." She also said that the class in which the Arabs were employed would close due to a lack of workers, after the Arabs from Jerusalem were instructed not to come to work.