A poll by the pollster Dudi Hasid for Kan News shows that if the elections were to take place today, the right-wing bloc would achieve 60 seats.

The parties that make up the current government would get only 55 seats without the Joint List.

According to the results: the Likud gets 32 seats, Yesh Atid 32, the National Unity Party 12, Religious Zionism 12, Shas 9, UTJ 7, Meretz 5, Labor 5, the Joint List 5, Yisrael Beytenu 5, and the United Arab List 4.

Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home, Yaron Zalekha's New Economic Party, and Hadar Muchtar's Firey Youth Party don't pass the electoral threshold.

The poll asked what would happen if Meretz and Labor would unite: Netanyahu's Likud and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would gain a seat each, rising to 33 and 25, respectively. The united Meretz-Labor list would receive 9 seats, one less than if the two would run separately. Religious Zionism would lose a seat and go down to 11. The other parties would not be affected.