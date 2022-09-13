Calls for Vladimir Putin to resign over Russia’s Ukraine war policy have mounted in recent days, with dozens of deputies from 18 municipalities urging the Russian leader to step down.

Initially 18 officials signed a letter calling for Putin’s resignation, which was circulated on Twitter.

“We, the municipal deputies of Russia, believe that the actions of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin are harming the future of Russian and its citizens,” said the document, according to the New York Post. “We demand that Vladimir Putin steps down from the post of president of the Russian Federation!”

The petition included signatories of high ranking officials from municipalities in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino.

“The text of the petition is laconic, it does not ‘discredit’ anyone. If you are a municipal deputy and would like to join – you’re welcome,” Moscow Deputy Ksenia Torstrom tweeted on Monday along with the petition.

Later, Torstrom posted that 84 other deputies had signed the petition.

The letter follows other officials speaking out against Putin and urging new leadership to step in.

Several days ago, seven deputies from a municipality in St. Petersburg issued a statement urging the Russian Duma to charge Putin with treason for invading Ukraine.

The officials reportedly were then charged with discrediting the Russian military and could face up to 15 years in jail.

Deputies from Moscow’s Lomonosovsky District also recently called on Putin to resign, accusing him of actions that have returned Russian to the Cold Ar, according to Radio Free Europe.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russians would continue to support Putin, who had led the country as president, including a period as prime minister, for over 20 years.