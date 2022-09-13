Iran claims that it has managed to detain several suspects for their involvement in the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodae last May.

At a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, the Iranian justice system spokesman announced the arrests of suspects that "are tied to the Zionist regime and the west" but did not specify if the suspects are Iranian citizens or foreigners.

"Several individuals were arrested under the suspicion of being involved in the assassination of Hassan Sayyad Khodae. The appropriate judicial measures are being taken, and the investigation will continue," said the spokesman.

Hassan Sayyad Khodae, a senior officer in the IRGC, was assassinated last May in the center of Tehran. He was suspected of being responsible for planning terror attacks on Israelis overseas. A short time after his assassination, Iranian authorities claimed that the officer was killed by two assassins on a motorcycle, and blamed Israel and the west for the assassination.

In recent years several IRGC officers and Iranian nuclear scientists were assassinated in Iran and Syria. the Iranian government accused Israel and The United States, but Israel has kept silent and has not confessed its involvement.