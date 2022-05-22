An officer from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps was assassinated in a shooting attack in Tehran Sunday afternoon, the IRGC reported.

The IRGC identified the slain officer as Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of the IRGC's Quds Force in Syria.

Two motorcyclists carried out the assassination on Mohajedin e-Islam Street, Mehr reported.

According to a report by Iran Press, the gunmen shot Khodaei five times.

Khodaei was reportedly in his car in front of his house at the time of the shooting. His wife was the first to discover his bullet-ridden body after the shooting.

The IRGC denounced the assassination as a "criminal terrorist act", and claimed that it had earlier on Sunday broken up a "network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service".