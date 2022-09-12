A watchdog group urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to reject Qatar’s bid to chair a United Nations human rights forum.

UN Watch called for Qatar’s bid to be rejected due to their ambassador’s “racist tropes about Jews, bigoted attacks on gays, and disinformation and conspiracy theories about Western societies and liberalism.”

The UN Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law opens on November 24.

“Ambassador Hend Al-Muftah is a rabid antisemite who for well over a decade has been tweeting vile hate against Jews and gays, while spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation about Western countries,” UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer said.

“She is the last person in the world who should head a UN forum on human rights, democracy and the rule of law.”

“To despicable lies, dangerous antisemitic tropes, discrimination against gays and disinformation, the UN cannot give sanction. On the contrary, hatred must be exposed and condemned at the highest levels,” Neuer added.

UN Watch urged the UNHRC to oppose Hend Al-Muftah’s nomination.

“Accordingly, we urge the UNHRC president to summarily reject the nomination of Qatari Ambassador Hend Al-Muftah to become chair of the United Nations Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, and we appeal to him and the Secretary-General — as well as all other UN member states, to denounce her bigotry.”

In a letter addressed to UNHRC President Federico Villegas, UN Watch pointed out that “Ambassador Al-Muftah’s numerous bigoted posts over more than a decade stand in complete contravention to the principles and values of the UN Forum which she seeks to lead, and of the founding charter of this Human Rights Council.”