Today (Wednesday), family members of hostages held in Gaza appeared before the UN Human Rights Council, calling for immediate action to secure the return of their loved ones, who have been held in horrific conditions for almost a year. The speakers included Amit Levy, brother of observer Naama Levy; Shay Dickmann, cousin of Carmel Gat; Efrat Machikawa, niece of Gadi Moses; and Diana Levinson, grandmother of Shay Levinson.

In video statements, the family members voiced grave concerns for the hostages' physical and mental well-being, detailing the harsh conditions of their captivity in Gaza. Their testimonies highlighted the grim reality that their loved ones have endured these circumstances for almost a full year since October 7th.

Amit Levy said: "I am here to speak about my 20-year-old sister, Naama, who was kidnapped almost a year ago and has since been held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip."

"Every day and hour that passes, her life is in grave danger. She is held without access to food, water, hygiene, or the personal freedoms she once had.

"On October 7th, Naama was injured by a grenade shard, and with no further information, we fear she has not received proper medical care. No one should endure such inhuman suffering, least of all my little sister, who is the kindest person I know. I call upon the Council and all those with influence to take immediate action to bring all of the hostages home."

Shay Dickmann said: "On October 7th, three generations of my family were at home when terrorists broke in."

"Kinneret, a 68-year-old grandmother, saw the terrorists, warned her husband, and saved his life before she was murdered. Her daughter-in-law, Yarden, told her husband to run and save their daughter when she was taken hostage into Gaza. Yarden was released in the deal to hug her husband and daughter.

"Kinneret’s daughter, Carmel, was also kidnapped. For 11 months, our family clung to Carmel’s hope. Carmel endured hunger in the tunnels, guarded by terrorists, and survived 328 days, until she was brutally executed by her captors. She is dead. But the hope to save lives isn’t dead."

Efrat Machikawa said: "My uncle was kidnapped from his home on October 7th. He turned 80 last March in Gaza. His 12 grandchildren are waiting for him back home. So are we. For 50 years, Gadi worked to save and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, including students from Gaza, where he is now held hostage. He helped Palestinians improve agriculture and strengthen their economy through the sustainable use of wastewater and crop adjustments. Mr. President, the fact that he has now become a victim of terror from across the very fence he worked to bridge is beyond comprehension."

Diana Levinson said

: "For more than three months, we did not know if he was alive or dead. It was only on January 21st that we received the devastating confirmation of his death. To this day, there has been no burial and no grave. Shay’s body remains in Gaza. Nearly a year since the brutal invasion, 101 hostages—both dead and alive— including elderly, women and young children, are still being held in Gaza under outrageous conditions: deprived of food, basic hygiene, medicine, daylight, and any hope, yet surviving despite these inhumane conditions. I urge this Council to take action to help us bring the hostages home while there is still time."