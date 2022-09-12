Firefighters rescue 12 trapped in burning building

Fire and rescue services on Sunday night worked to evacuate 12 individuals who were trapped in a building in the central city of Rishon Lezion, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The individuals became trapped when a fire broke out in the commercial-residential building.

Firefighters from the Rishon Lezion station arrived at the scene, and the teams found a fire in one of the stores in the building. Smoke escaping the store entered the apartments above it, posing severe danger to the residents.

The teams broke into the store and succeeded in extinguishing the flames, while at the same time searching for anyone who might be trapped, evacuating the building's residents, and releasing the smoke from the building.

In total, the firefighters released 12 trapped individuals, nine of whom suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation.