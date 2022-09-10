An Arab-Israeli citizen suffered severe injuries from IDF fire near the Palestinian Authority Arab town of Baqa al-Sharqiyya, near the town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

The Arab is 24 years old and was known to the police.

IDF soldiers fired towards the Arab's vehicle after he attempted to escape the scene.

According to the forces, they suspected that the individual was attempting to smuggle something from the other side of the security fence, and therefore followed the protocol for arresting a suspect.

The IDF said that following the suspect's suspicious behavior, the forces declared the incident a smuggling attempt and those called to the scene carried out the arrest protocol.