Border fence
Border fence Flash 90

An Arab-Israeli citizen suffered severe injuries from IDF fire near the Palestinian Authority Arab town of Baqa al-Sharqiyya, near the town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

The Arab is 24 years old and was known to the police.

IDF soldiers fired towards the Arab's vehicle after he attempted to escape the scene.

Related articles:

According to the forces, they suspected that the individual was attempting to smuggle something from the other side of the security fence, and therefore followed the protocol for arresting a suspect.

The IDF said that following the suspect's suspicious behavior, the forces declared the incident a smuggling attempt and those called to the scene carried out the arrest protocol.