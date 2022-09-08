The City of Toronto’s 2022 “Toronto For All” initiative will focus on combating antisemitism.

The program, which runs until October, includes information and resources about antisemitism and what residents of Toronto can do to help end anti-Jewish hate.

“I want to thank community members for working with us to deliver this impactful campaign that will help us address an extremely troubling rise in antisemitism and acts of hatred against the Jewish community,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“I am proud to support this campaign and my hope is that it will help us reduce antisemitism in Toronto so we can continue to create a safe city for all.”

Toronto For All is a “public education initiative to generate dialogue among Toronto residents in order to create a city that says ‘’no’ to all forms of discrimination and racism, including systemic racism.”

The campaign noted on its website that antisemitism has been the most frequently reported hate crime in Toronto for over five years in a row, according to the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit.

“This Toronto for All campaign brings attention to antisemitism in Toronto and calls on Torontonians to take action to confront it and eliminate it.”

The program encourages the public to become educated about antisemitism and the Jewish community’s experience dealing with discrimination, and to learn about the diverse Jewish community in the city. It also calls for residents to make their voices heard by speaking up when confronted with antisemitism or hate and to report antisemitic posts on social media.

“Victims of hate crimes are often alone and afraid. They have been attacked simply for being who they are. Silence amplifies their isolation; it also condones the act of hate. Victims need strong, timely messages that they are valued. Small acts of kindness can help,” the initiative said. “Reach out and support Jewish friends and colleagues after an act of antisemitic violence or hate. This will help foster a sense of community and lessen feelings of isolation.”