Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Wednesday that the second suspect in Sunday’s stabbing rampage in the province has been arrested, Global News reported.

Police said they found and brought in the suspect, Myles Sanderson, after a long four day search for him.

Sanderson is wanted on charges related to Sunday’s fatal stabbings in which 10 people died and 18 others were wounded.

An emergency alert went out on Wednesday saying an individual possibly related to the stabbings was seen driving in the Wakaw area in a stolen 2008 white Chevy Avalanche. RCMP apprehended the suspect near Rosthern, according to Global News.

Myles Sanderson’s brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday.