IDF soldiers during one of the raids overnight

Dozens of wanted terror suspects were arrested in a series of counterterror raids across eastern Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria overnight, Palestinian Authority media outlets reported Wednesday morning.

According to a report by WAFA, Israeli security personnel carried out a “large-scale arrest campaign”, apprehending 27 suspected terrorists late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Six suspects were arrested in the town of Silwad, near Ramallah, with two more nabbed in Kafr Ein, also in the Ramallah district.

In Samaria, one wanted terror suspect was apprehended in Shechem (Nablus), another three in the nearby town of Beita, with two more arrested in Al-Fara’a, near Tubas, one arrested in Yabad, and one in Qalqilya and another Tulkarem.

During the IDF raid in Al-Fara’a in the Tubas area, WAFA reported that a terrorist was shot in the chest and killed after clashes broke out between locals and Israeli soldiers.

The terrorist had been carrying a bomb when IDF soldiers opened fire.

The slain rioter was identified as 21-year-old Younis Ghassan Tayeh.

sraeli security forces deployed to Al-Fara'a reported that Arab terrorists shot at them during the arrest operation.Five suspects were arrested in Jerusalem, with at least four more suspects arrested in raids in the Hebron-district towns of Dura, Kharas, and Deir al-Asal.

The anti-terror crackdown comes in response to an ongoing terror wave, including a shooting attack earlier this week on an Israeli bus in the Jordan Valley which left seven people wounded.