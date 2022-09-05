תיעוד: נתן לכלבו לנהוג דוברות המשטרה

A man was arrested after a video was posted to social media of him allowing his dog to drive his car.

The video shows the man laughing as his dog sits on his lap with its paws on the steering wheel as the vehicle was in motion.

The suspect was located and transferred to the traffic unit of the Jerusalem District for reckless driving.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect was driving without taking the proper driving test,

At the end of his investigation, a traffic indictment will be filed against him and he will be prosecuted.

The police state that "the suspect behaved in a serious and improper manner when he let his dog hold onto the steering wheel and thus endangered road users. Later he also distributed documentation of the dangerous act and it came to the attention of the police. Those who do such acts have no regard for human life."